Caesars Windsor announces rescheduled date for The Tenors

The concert lineup in increasing at Caesars Windsor as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

The casino announced a rescheduled date of Thursday, May 5 for The Tenors. The previously scheduled concert with on Dec. 19 was postponed due to new capacity limits as COVID-19 cases increased in the province.

The award-winning and multi-platinum selling band has achieved international success, performing thousands of live shows and hundreds of national and international TV appearances on five continents.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Limited Box Office hours will be available in April.

Other upcoming shows include:

Avril Lavigne - May 12

Steve Martin & Martin Short - May 26

Brad Paisley - May 29

Chelsea Handler - June 18

Shinedown -July 23

Live to Rock July 28

The following concerts were postponed or cancelled: