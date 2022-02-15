Caesars Windsor announces rescheduled date for The Tenors
The concert lineup in increasing at Caesars Windsor as COVID-19 restrictions lift.
The casino announced a rescheduled date of Thursday, May 5 for The Tenors. The previously scheduled concert with on Dec. 19 was postponed due to new capacity limits as COVID-19 cases increased in the province.
The award-winning and multi-platinum selling band has achieved international success, performing thousands of live shows and hundreds of national and international TV appearances on five continents.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Limited Box Office hours will be available in April.
Other upcoming shows include:
- Avril Lavigne - May 12
- Steve Martin & Martin Short - May 26
- Brad Paisley - May 29
- Chelsea Handler - June 18
- Shinedown -July 23
- Live to Rock July 28
The following concerts were postponed or cancelled:
- Loverboy and Honeymoon Suite on March 3 - cancelled
- Slash on March 4 - cancelled
- Bachman Cummings on March 11 – postponed until Nov 2022.