Cable stays begin to fan out at Gordie Howe Bridge

The Gordie Howe Bridge is almost at peak height as bridge decking starts to creep across the river, setting the stage for a busy summer of construction on both sides of the Detroit River.

Workers at the Gordie Howe Bridge are moving at an all out pace.

“We're definitely at the busiest construction period that we've had to date,” said Heather Grondin, the vice president of corporate affairs and external relations for the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

Two thousand people are currently working across all four project components, said Grondin, in an effort to get the bridge built on time.

“To date, we've oriented over 9,000 people to work in some capacity on the project,” Grondin said. “A stat that we're very, very proud of is that 42 per cent of those people are from Windsor or Detroit.”

The fruit of that labour is evident. The towers on either side of the river stretch 200 metres into the sky, nearly the height of the Renaissance Center on the Detroit skyline.

Work being done to install cable stays on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

“So well on the way of hitting that ultimate height of 220 metres or 720 feet, which we're going to hit this year,” Grondin said.

As the towers inch skywards, the contractor, Bridging North America, is able to attach cable stays from the tower to the bridge deck using a process known as an unbalanced cantilever.

More than 30 cables on each side are installed, and when complete, each side will feature more than 200 cable stays which will look like a boat sail.

“Each section of the bridge that's constructed, new cables are installed or new stays are installed,” explains Grant Hilbers, the vice president of engineering at WDBA. “That transfers the load over and that allows them to continue construction and takes on the weight so they can build that second section.”

Every cable that gets attached means they can extend the bridge deck further across the river.

So far, workers have installed eight of 27 bridge deck sections on both the Canadian and U.S. sides which will ultimately meet in the middle.

“Eventually when they get there, whoever's there first is going to have to wait for the last one to get there to put the lock section in place,” said Hilbers, noting that’s expected to happen in the summer or fall of 2024.

Work being done to install cable stays on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Bridging North America is still working towards a contracted completion date of November 2024.

”We never thought a pandemic would happen. We never thought about supply chain issues,” said Grondin of the contract which was signed back in 2018. “The great thing during the entire pandemic urging North America kept people working. That was their priority, but they did have to do this on things in different order and different sequences and are continuing to talk about how that may have impacted scheduling.”

Workers are able to leave their own mark on the project through an initiative dubbed “celebrating the hands helping build the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Thousands of people making contributions to the bridge have signed their names onto a beam, leaving their names forever imprinted on the side of the Gordie Howe.

“it's an opportunity for all the people who are working every single day on this bridge on the ports of entry to have a bit of a memory or a memento or to be able to say my name is literally on this bridge, I’ve helped make this bridge, this big project happen,” said Grondin.