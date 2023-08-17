Bystanders apprehend suspect fleeing from police in stolen vehicle: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say bystanders helped nab a suspect fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on St. Clair Street in Chatham on July 26.

Upon arrival, the police located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, officers say the driver disregarded the officer’s instructions and accelerated through the parking lot, heading directly toward an officer who was on foot. The officer had to quickly move out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Pioneer Line, eventually leaving the roadway and ending up in a ditch.

Police say the driver then attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended by bystanders. Due to his injuries sustained during the incident, the man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

During the subsequent investigation, the officers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Leamington.

Police say they also learned that the man was under a probation order from British Columbia, which included specific conditions prohibiting him from operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as from possessing or consuming alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicating substances that were not prescribed to him.

On Aug. 16 at 9:55 a.m., the 25-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with multiple offences. These charges included possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon, fleeing from a peace officer, dangerous driving, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, impaired driving, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The man was transported to the police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.