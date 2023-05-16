Bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit launches in Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington is introducing a new bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit (BPU) this week to enhance community engagement and increase education about municipal by-laws.

The BPU includes by-law enforcement officers who have been specially trained to patrol on bicycles. The BPU initiative aims to increase officer visibility throughout the municipality and assist with engaging citizens and business owners by getting by-law enforcement officers out of their vehicles and connecting with the public.

“We are very pleased to begin this new initiative,” said Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Bike patrol allows for opportunities for community engagement on the streets and gives our by-law enforcement officers access to many areas they cannot reach by vehicle like special events, parks and trails.”

The bylaw officers will attend various special events this summer, while also patrolling nature trails and parks to provide recreational users with a sense of security.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get out into the community to connect with our residents to provide education and answer questions,” said Mike Gruszka, manager of bylaw enforcement. “As visible community ambassadors, it also provides us with an opportunity to set a positive example for helmet use and bicycle safety.”

The bike patrol program is expected to run each year from May to September.