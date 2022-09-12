'Buzz Ice-clear, Blizzard of Oz': Chatham-Kent looking for new name submissions for snowplows

Chatham-Kent has launched another online contest for residents to come up unique names for the municipality’s fleet of snowplows.

Residents are asked to name plows in each of the community’s six wards. Last year the contest drew nearly 1,100 submissions.

“We were just trying to have a bit of fun with winter, and it took off from there,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “Chatham-Kent residents love contests and I hope we’ll get a great reaction again.”

Submissions will be open until Sept. 25, after which a committee of volunteers and municipal employees will narrow the list down to 25 potential names.

The list will then be posted to the municipality’s website for voting. The 12 names with the highest votes will be declared winners.

Last year’s winners were:

Anita Shovel

Gordie Plow

Blizzard of Oz

Darth Blader

Pillsbury Plowboy

Sled Zepplin

Buzz Ice-Clear

Qunuk (Inuit word for snowflake)

Flurrious George

School’s Not Cancelled

Snobi One Kenobi

Sleetwood

Each snowplow will be decorated with its new name thanks to WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists which is once again covering the cost of the program.

The municipality notes submitted names must be family-friendly and free of discrimination to be eligible.

Have a fun idea for a name? You can submit your suggestion on the Chatham-Kent website.