Provincial Police in Essex County and Chatham-Kent had a busy weekend.

Chatham-Kent OPP say officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Queens Line around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Their investigation found the driver of a westbound motor vehicle lost control, struck the centre median guardrail and came to rest blocking both westbound lanes of the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Mohammed Ismail, 49, of Windsor, has been charged with careless driving.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for approximately one hour to allow for clean-up of the scene and removal of the vehicle.

The OPP in Leamington say they received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday about an erratic driver on Erie Street South who was allegedly throwing beer bottles from within the vehicle.

Police say they discovered the vehicle in question, a red GMC pickup truck, parked in a parking lot with two occupants.

Officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle who exhibited signs of impairment. Officers also observed several empty beer bottles in the cab of the truck.

When the officers attempted to arrest the male driver, police say he assaulted the arresting officer and resisted arrest.

A 17 year old Wheatley man has bveen charged with care or control while impaired, assault a peace officer and resist peace officer.

OPP say officers also noticed a Jeep travelling in an erratic manner on Essex County Road 33 in Leamington

Officers spoke to the driver and several empty bottles of beer were located inside the vehicle. They say the driver failed a roadside screening test.

Cornelio Knelssen, 19, of Leamington is charged with exceed 80 milligrams blood alcohol content.

Chatham Kent OPP also report an officer was conducting general patrol on Dufferin Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the automated licence plate recognition vehicle.

Police say they were alerted to a vehicle whose registered owner was currently listed as a suspended driver.

Jennifer Cottrelle, 35, of Sarnia was charged with drive with no licence and operation of a motor vehicle with no insurance.