WINDSOR, ONT. -- A fire at a print shop in Windsor early Sunday morning caused significant damage.

Firefighters were called to Hogan's Printing around 6 a.m. and smoke could be seen coming from the doors of the building at Tecumseh Road East and Lincoln Road.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials have started an investigation.

This isn't the first fire at the business. In 2018, the building where Hogan's Printing was located was destroyed. After that fire the owners said they would relocate.