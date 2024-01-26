Business as usual at Windsor City Hall

WINDSOR
    It will be business as usual at 400 City Hall Square in Windsor.

    Power was restored  to the building late Thursday without incident, and all systems are up and running as normal.

    City staff will be back in office, including the Provincial Offences (POA) courts and building tenants Service Ontario and Service Canada are expected to open at their regular times.

    A power outage happened Tuesday morning, cutting power to both 350 and 400 City Hall Square.

