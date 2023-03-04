Business allegedly broken into through drive-thru window

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in where a suspect allegedly smashed in a drive-thru window to get inside a business.

Officers attended the business on St. Clair Street in Chatham early Friday morning to investigate the break-in complaint.

Police say an unknown person broke through the drive-thru window to get inside and stole the safe.

The safe was later found near the business unopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Const. Corey Aitken at coreya@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87322.