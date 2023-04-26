Buses cancelled due to fog

Near zero visibility is being reported in the region due to fog.

Areas of dense fog developed and visibility may be reduced to near zero. Conditions are expected to improve later in the morning as the fog dissipates.

Due to the fog, all board provided morning transportation in the City of Windsor Area A and B and in Essex County has been cancelled.

Afternoon transportation will sill be operational.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Fog dissipating this morning then mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 12.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing overnight. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Rain. High 13.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.