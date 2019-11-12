WINDSOR -- Following the first major snowfall of the season buses have been cancelled across the Windsor region Tuesday morning.

All schools remain open however buses in Area A serving the City of Windsor and Area B serving Essex County have been cancelled for the day.

School buses are also cancelled in all 8 zones for Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton.

Closer to London, there are no cancellations for Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, or Huron-Perth.