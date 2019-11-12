Buses cancelled across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A school bus is seen in this undated image.
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 6:40AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:40PM EST
WINDSOR -- Following the first major snowfall of the season buses have been cancelled across the Windsor region Tuesday morning.
All schools remain open however buses in Area A serving the City of Windsor and Area B serving Essex County have been cancelled for the day.
School buses are also cancelled in all 8 zones for Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton.
Closer to London, there are no cancellations for Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, or Huron-Perth.