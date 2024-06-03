WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Bus cancellations due to Fog in Essex County

    Board-provided transportation in Essex County is cancelled Monday morning.

    Transportation is cancelled for Area B due to fog but afternoon transportation will be operational.

    All board-provided transportation in Area A, City of Windsor, is operational.

