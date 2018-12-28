

CTV Windsor





Health Canada has issued a recall of Durex RealFeel condoms as a precautionary measure over concerns about 'burst pressure' as the product ages.

The recall was posted Thursday, and officials say it relates to a specific batch of the condoms distributed in Canada.

Health Canada says the condoms are "not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life."

The affected product is the 20-count package of Durex RealFeel condoms manufactured in 2017, with the lot/serial number 1000356816 and model/catalog number 97177.

More details are available on the Health Canada and Durex websites.