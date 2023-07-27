'Burly' suspects sought after allegedly stealing Rolex watch from man on mobility scooter

OPP are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a gold Rolex watch from a man on a mobility scooter in Leamington.

The Leamington OPP Detachment is currently investigating the robbery report that took place on Danforth Avenue at 2:45 p.m. on July 22.

Police say two unknown individuals waived down the lone victim, who was riding on a mobility scooter.

The two individuals then approached the victim, following a brief struggle, police say the suspects had taken a gold Rolex watch and fled in a vehicle.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The suspects are both described as “burly” white males.

There was no description provided of the involved vehicle.

Investigators are asking residents in the area of Danforth Avenue between Carolina Woods Crescent and Alderton Street to check security cameras around the time of the incident for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.