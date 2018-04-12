

CTV Windsor





The problem that was causing the smell of natural gas at Amherstburg Public School has been dealt with.

Union Gas says a Bunsen burner might be to blame.

Staff and students had to evacuate to General Amherst high school Thursday morning. They will remain at GAHS and be dismissed from the high school at 3 p.m.

Union Gas officials say they responded to two incidents of a suspected natural gas odour at Amherstburg Public School, one Wednesday evening and again Thursday morning.

“Our investigations did not detect any natural gas leaks or natural gas in the air,” says Union Gas spokesperson Andrea Stass. “It is believed that a Bunsen burner may have been left on in the school.”

The students were evacuated as a safety precaution. Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury says going to the nearby school is part of their evacuation plan.

Strass says since the school is out, they are using the opportunity to conduct some maintenance on their gas system.

“This includes having Union Gas disconnect the natural gas supply to the science lab, which is now complete,” says Strass.

If parents wish to pick up kids, they can call General Amherst (519) 736-2149 and ask for vice principal Christina Pottie.