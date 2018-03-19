

CTV Windsor





Residents in Windsor will soon be able to have their unwanted bulk furniture items collected and taken to the landfill.

The first collection for the city’s Residential Bulk Furniture Collection Program will take place April 7. It will run every week until the final collection on Nov. 23.

Under the program first created in 2017, each of the city’s pickup zones will see two collection cycles for bulk items per month.

Specific criteria outlining what items are acceptable and not acceptable are outlined on the City of Windsor website in the Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.

There is a maximum of two items per pickup and the cost for the service is $10 per item.

To book a pickup, you can call 311 Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

311 staff will advise you of available dates.

A credit card can be accepted over the phone, or cash and debit can be accepted at Customer Care centres. All pickup appointments must be booked first by calling 311.

For complete details, including schedules, tips and restrictions, visit our Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.