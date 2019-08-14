

CTV Windsor





The cost of building is increasing in Tecumseh.

Starting Sept. 1, Tecumseh council approved a 10 per cent increase in development fees over five years.

The change follows public consultation on development charges.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara tells AM800 the increase won't have an impact on development in the town.

"Why would we offer a moratorium when we're actually bringing our fees to match what the construction pricing index is for today and for the next five years," he added.

McNamara says Tecumseh has some of the lowest rates in Essex County.

Administration recommended two options for implementation at the council meeting on Tuesday night.

Council approved Option A, which will see no phased in approach of development charges which holds with the previous approach to these charges.