WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local non-profit is initiating a national contest calling on high school students to creatively find solutions to deliver Halloween candy this year.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is preparing for a different type of Halloween, so Build a Dream has announced the contest for students in Grades 9-12 to find methods of safely delivering candy in a socially distanced way.

“We know that young children look forward to Halloween every year, and we do not want children and their parents to feel nervous about trick or treating this year,” Build a Dream founder and president Nour Hachem-Fawaz said in a news release. “That is why we are challenging our young, future innovators to help solve the problem of delivering candy to greeters in a safe and healthy way.”

“Our young dreamers are so creative and intelligent, and this is their chance to show us, and the communities that they can problem solve, and help their communities feel safe.”

The Build a Dream team says the contest promotes problem solving, innovation and creativity.

To participate, students can post their innovations on Instagram using the #dreamtobuild and tagging @build_adream. Winners will be selected Monday, Nov. 2 and win a grand prize.

Build a Dream officals say they are also looking for partners in engineering, chemistry, construction, and other industries to help the non-profit encourage and inspire students.

“We have already had tremendous support from our industry partners, including Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing who are planning to deliver candy via a remote control car,” Hachem-Fawaz said. “Our industry leaders are putting their skills, and resources to use to show our dreamers what can be accomplished, while also bringing some fun and creativity to what is now an everyday reality for us, in keeping our social distance.”

The organization is inviting community and industry partners to participate by donating to the campaign toward the grand prize or for businesses to show how they are safety delivering candy this Halloween. Those interested can reach out to build a dream for more information.

In addition to the contest, the non-profit is encouraging middle school students to choose their costumes with dreams in mind this year.

Build a Dream will be filling 4,000 branded bags of candy and Build a Dream merchandise to local students with a focus on low-economic areas to “give them a Halloween they remember.”

Middle school students can share their costumes on social media using #dreamtobe and tag @build_adream or @webuildadream on Facebook for a chance to win a Build a Dream merch pack.

“Although this year has been a difficult one to navigate for many, we hope that this campaign will bring some joy to students, parents and our partners as they come together to be creative and innovative,” Hachem-Fawaz said.