Bring on the sun: Windsor, Ont. to enjoy summer-like weather this weekend

As Windsorites take in the stunning colours of fall and stock up on Halloween candy, this weekend’s forecast might give pause as to whether it’s actually late October, with daytime highs in the low 20s expected.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor will bask in sun-filled skies and a high of 22 C on Saturday, with winds sustained at 20 km/h, and gusting to 40 km/h.

Overnight, the low will dip down to 11 C, with clear skies and winds sustained at 20 km/h, before tapering off around midnight.

On Sunday, the sunshine will continue with a high of 22 C.

Overnight on Sunday, skies will remain clear with a low of 10 C.

The average daytime high for Windsor this time of year is 14 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: Sunny. High of 22 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High of 21 C.

Wednesday: Showers. High of 15 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 14 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High of 14 C.