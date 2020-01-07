WINDSOR -- Bright Lights Windsor will be turning off for the season after Tuesday night.

The third annual festival of lights has been welcoming crowds this holiday season since Dec. 8, 2019.

There is a 64-foot illuminated Christmas tree, as well as several other holiday traditions including Hanukkah and Diwali.

The lights come on at 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon and turn off for final time this year at 10 p.m. Tuesday.