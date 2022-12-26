Bright Lights Windsor to reopen Monday night

Bright Lights Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor) Bright Lights Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives

Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver