Bright Lights Windsor resumes for New Year’s Eve
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:23PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 1:00PM EST
Bright Lights Windsor on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Anyone hoping to wander through Bright Lights Windsor on New Year’s Eve will have the chance.
After a one-night precautionary closure due to high winds Monday, the park will re-open Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bright Lights opened in Jackson Park on Dec. 6.
Time is running out to see the displays. It ends Jan. 7, 2020.