WINDSOR -- Anyone hoping to wander through Bright Lights Windsor on New Year’s Eve will have the chance.

After a one-night precautionary closure due to high winds Monday, the park will re-open Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bright Lights opened in Jackson Park on Dec. 6.

Time is running out to see the displays. It ends Jan. 7, 2020.