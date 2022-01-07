Bright Lights Windsor extended one more week

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor is extending the Bright Lights Windsor festival with hopes of giving residents more outdoor options under the latest provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ontario government implemented stricter public health measures under a modified version of Step Two on Wednesday, closing gyms and many indoor recreation facilities. The restrictions will be in place until at least Jan. 26.

Bright Lights Windsor began Dec. 2, 2021. The nearly 40-day festival was set to turn out the lights this Sunday, but has instead been extended for a full week more to Jan. 16, 2022.

“This is a difficult time, and many individuals and families in Windsor are looking for safe options to get outdoors and participate in healthy physical activities,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Extending Bright Lights Windsor and increasing our outdoor skating availability will help give folks options to stay physically and mentally healthy at a time when we need it most.”

The extra week will be a lights and sounds only week, with displays lit and the park accessible from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The vendors market, performances, and other activations close after Saturday night’s (Jan. 8) scheduled events.