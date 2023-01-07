Bright Lights Windsor closes Sunday
Bright Lights Windsor closes as of 10pm Sunday.
Starting up in December, the final day to see Jackson Park lit with thousands of lights will be Sunday from 5:30pm – 10pm.
Admission is free.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
Canada should monitor American electric vehicle investments, but no specifics on how feds will counter U.S. subsidies: Ambassador Hillman
Canada’s ambassador to the United States says the federal government should be watching American investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, but wouldn’t give specifics on how it plans to compete with the subsidies offered in the Inflation Reduction Act enacted south of the border.
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence.
Kitchener
-
‘It’s a disaster waiting to happen’: Residents protest possible changes to road in Paris, Ont.
A plan to change a stretch of roadway in the town of Paris, Ont. is sparking debate.
-
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
-
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
London
-
'It’s a homecoming'; Shaedon Sharpe’s family to watch him play in Toronto Sunday
Shaedon Sharpe’s fan club from London, Ont. is about to see him play live for the first time Sunday in Toronto
-
'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation
More than a dozen officers are surrounding a house on a quiet St. Thomas Street Saturday morning.
-
Early morning structure fire causes $150k in damages
Fire crews were busy early Saturday morning due to a structure fire at Pall Mall and Miles Street
Barrie
-
Air Canada travel turmoil ruins holiday reunion for Barrie, Ont. family
After years apart, Breda Schraner was excited to reunite with her children living overseas during the holidays, but instead, the Barrie, Ont. woman was met with travel turbulence without ever taking off from the airport.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
-
Hockey tournament in Barrie attracts teams from across the globe
The Glen Bellerby Memorial Tournament in Barrie this weekend is attracting a diverse group of AA hockey teams from around the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
Super Big Money TV Bingo Cancelled Saturday
Super Big Money TV Bingo will not air Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 due to the NFL broadcast.
-
Great-grandmother in the Sault feeds those in need
80-year-old great-grandmother Kathy Humphries from Sault Ste. Marie has been baking bread weekly for those less fortunate for two-and-a-half years.
Ottawa
-
Sustained R1 service could lead to bus cancellations as LRT disruption continues
The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo is looking at several service plans for Sunday and into the workweek as trains remain stuck on part of the Confederation Line, but those plans could affect other commuters.
-
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
-
OPP stop driver clocked at 216 km/h on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont. is facing charges after officers stopped a vehicle going more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
-
GO Trains will close doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why
Commuters will want to board GO trains a bit earlier starting Monday, as the trains will close their doors ahead of time.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about Toronto's vacant home tax ahead of Feb. 2 declaration deadline
Toronto residents whose properties sit vacant for more than half the year will soon have to pay a hefty tax but it remains to be seen whether the penalty will actually help boost housing supply in a city facing an affordability crisis.
Montreal
-
Lobby group seeks public inquiry, release of video in Montreal man's jail death
An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
53-foot truck crashes on Highway 30 on Montreal's South Shore
A truck driver was seriously injured in a spectacular crash on Highway 30 near Chateauguay in the Montérégie region, on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
Winnipeg
-
Youths arrested for bear spray attack: Police
Two youths are facing assault and robbery charges after a bear spray attack Friday afternoon.
-
"Their next new favourite sport': Game Day at Sport Manitoba
It was a day of discovery at Sport Manitoba as kids gathered to try out new sports with different organizations from around the province.
-
'We demand justice': Calls for landfill searches continue as Brady blockade is lifted
A blockade at the Brady Landfill that has cost the city more than $400,000 has been lifted, but protestors say they are staying put until searches are underway for the remains of three women believed to be killed by an alleged serial killer.
Calgary
-
Residents evacuate units in early-morning fire in southwest Calgary condo
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a condominium in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Stabbing in northwest Calgary leaves one person critical; police investigating
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of 30 Brentwood Common N.W., where a man was found injured.
-
Albertans nervous about return from Mexico, airlines cancel flights
Some Albertans visiting the west coast region of Mexico that is dealing with a flare of drug cartel violence were concerned about getting home, while Canadian carriers cancelled flights on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Man sent to hospital after reported road rage incident: RCMP
A man was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" northeast of Edmonton Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
-
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
-
Slumping Avs aim to end losing skid against rival Oilers
The last time the Colorado Avalanche were in Edmonton, they were celebrating a sweep of the Oilers in the Western Conference finals and a berth in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Vancouver
-
Insolvency filings on the rise in B.C., across Canada as possible recession looms
The number of people and businesses struggling with insolvency in British Columbia increased substantially in November, according to recently released data from the federal government.
-
Northern Health issues toxic drug alert for Prince George
Health officials in northern B.C. have issued a toxic drug alert for users in Prince George.
-
2 dead in Comox house fire, cause under investigation
Two people are dead as a result of a house fire Friday afternoon in Comox, B.C.