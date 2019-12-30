WINDSOR -- Windsor park officials have decided to shut down the Windsor Bright Lights display on Monday due to high winds and safety concerns.

Staff members have been keeping an eye on Jackson Park and have seen displays blown over and branches snapped off.

Officials say for the safety of everyone, access to the park and display will not be available Monday night since the winds are expected to continue into the evening.

Windsor officials are reminding the public there is still plenty of time to visit once the winds subside and any clean-up needed can be completed.

Bright Lights opened on Dec. 6, 2019 and will run until Jan. 7, 2020.