More information is expected to be shared Friday about the cost to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge, in what’s expected to mark the official “financial close” agreement with contractor, Bridging North America.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is also expected to reveal details as to when the work will start on the bridge itself, and when it'll open to cross-border travelers.

As CTV Windsor reported in August, the opening date for the bridge might be as late as the fall of 2024. That is about two years later than previous estimates.

The new date will be released by Bridging North America, the construction consortium group that was recently hired to build the bridge.

Earlier in the summer, CTV Windsor obtained documents from Standard and Poor’s global ratings which outlines the consortium’s bond issue to help finance the cost of the bridge.

Costing, although not finalized, is predicted to be in the $6-billion range, some financed through bonds and the rest coming from the Canadian government.

The bridge authority has only said the crown corporation is still finalizing contractual details of the public-private partnership.

Advance construction activities have already begun on the Michigan side. It includes design work to advance foundation construction of the main bridge, test piles and the start of siphon work at I-75 and geotechnical exploration.

Bridging North America's plan for the bridge calls for a six-lane, 2.5-kilometre cable-stayed design, which is touted as the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America.

The American-based owner of the Ambassador Bridge, Manuel "Matty" Moroun, has fought construction of the new bridge, even launching court challenges to have it stopped.

Almost one-quarter of all goods traded between Canada and the United States move across the Ambassador Bridge.