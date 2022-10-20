'Bricks are falling and hitting our house': Neighbour fears for safety months after Walkerville fire
A Windsor resident on Lincoln Road is fearful for her safety following a fire next door last July.
Bonnie McKay says falling bricks and debris continue to land on her property more than three months after fire ripped through the neighbouring duplex.
“The house has been collapsing. Every time there's windstorm pieces fall off,” McKay told CTV News. “Bricks are falling and hitting our house and I'm afraid we're going to lose a window.”
McKay said she called 311 on Sept. 22, and was told the situation would be looked into.
“They told me they would put it through as an emergency,” she said. “I called, I believe five business days later, and still nothing was done and that they can take up to 30 business days, which brings us to November 4 and that's almost four months after the fire.”
McKay said strangers go into the damaged building to salvage things every day, adding to her daily concern, noting police have been called several times.
“We're not just worried about us,” McKay said. “I mean, there's people that are going in there that they may be homeless, but they are somebody's family. And it's not structurally sound for anybody to be in there.”
“The house is it's literally collapsing every time the wind blows, and nobody's done anything about it.”
Walkerville resident Bonnie McKay says falling bricks and debris continue to land on her property after a house fire three months ago next door in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
The city says for every structural fire that occurs, the building department is notified by Windsor Fire and Rescue.
“We're typically on these buildings right away,” explained deputy chief building official Rob Vani. “Usually within a day or two of the fire and start working with the owners’ insurance companies, adjusters, to map a plan forward of getting the settlements in place and getting the buildings repaired or demolished to sell, but it does take time.”
Vani explained staff did initially inspect the property following the fire and were last on scene on Oct. 6. Vani said a blight mitigation plan was developed by city council in 2012 to address buildings damaged by fire in a timely manner.
“We do have the authority under the Ontario Building Code Act with the orders that we already have in place to order the security of the property and we intend on doing that if we don't have sufficient action from the owner to secure the property,” he said.
According to Vani, city staff contacted the current owner of the property Thursday to ensure the structure was secure.
“The new owner who took possession of the property back in September, he's already making attempts to obtain a demolition permit to demolish the building,” he said.
“He's waiting for some utility clearances before we can issue the permit.”
Meanwhile, Windsor Fire and Rescue officials said fires across the city like the one that took place in July have doubled over the last year.
“Fires are just generally up across the board unfortunately,” said chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste.
Coste said there has been between 250-300 fires in Windsor so far this year and 80 fire related deaths in the province, noting Fire Prevention Week was just one week ago.
“It's sad because at the end of the day, we don't want to see any fires because we do our best with public education,” Coste said. “We do our best with fire prevention inspections to try and limit this stuff.”
McKay said she just wants to feel safe outside her home.
“This is the best area in Windsor to live and we just happen to be neighbors to a burned out house that needs to be looked after,” she said.
