WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor West MP Brian Masse has been re-elected as Vice-Chair to the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

This is the eight time Masse has been elected since 2006.

"I am grateful to my colleagues of all parties, and in both houses of Parliament, who I enjoy working with and advancing binational matters. I look forward to working on issues critical to my community, and all of Canada and the United States, where we rely heavily on one another in trade, employment, tourism and many other facets of everyday life," stated Masse. "Most importantly, we have this bipartisan Committee operating to ensure that Canadians’ voices are heard in the United States and theirs here in Canada. This solidifies our great relationship and I’m proud to be a part of strengthening those ties," said Masse.

Masse will continue with to work with leaders to advance issues of concern in Canada and the United States.

Masse has been a member of the Group since 2004.