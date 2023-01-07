Brentwood Lottery benefits Brentwood Recovery Home

The 31st Annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery concluded its Grand Prize Draw Event Saturday.

Prizes included 13 cash prizes, a Ford F-150, Chevrolet Blazer, Jayco RV and the grand prize home valued at $975,000.

A 50/50 draw of $135,000 was also awarded.

“It's been a challenging year for our community at inflation economics. And yet once again, this community steps up and provides us with more support than we could possibly imagine,” said Brentwood Recovery Home executive director, Elizabeth Dulmage.

The lottery helps those with additions and mental health concerns in Windsor and Essex County by helping to fund essential programs and services.