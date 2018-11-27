

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are warning residents after six break-ins at cottages in Chatham-Kent.

Police say in the past 24 hours, police have responded to six break and enters to cottages and sheds on Erie Shore Drive.

The suspect(s) stole:

- 30” flat screen TV

- 48” flat screen TV

- Bosch hammer drill

- Mitre saw

- Wheelbarrow

- 3 Sony TVs

Two of the six cottages were found to have been left unlocked.

Police would like to remind residents to close and secure all doors and windows to their homes and garages.

Residents are urged if they see someone suspicious in the area or hear something suspicious, to call police immediately.