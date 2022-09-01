Break-in suspects leave water running in Chatham home, causes $15,000 damage

Chatham-Kent police say there was $15,000 damage after suspects left the water running during a break-in at a Chatham home.

Sometime between Aug. 13 and Aug. 31, police say unknown suspects kicked in a door to a vacant residence on Victoria Ave.

Once inside, the suspects allegedly removed cooper wiring and plumbing. The washer and dryer were also reported stolen. Prior to leaving, police say the suspects left the water running inside, causing $15,000 worth of damage.

If you have information to aid in this investigation, please contact Const. Jennifer Jacobson at jenniferja@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.