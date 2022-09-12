Break and enter suspect allegedly strikes police cruiser fleeing the scene
Chatham-Kent police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and struck a police cruiser when attempting to flee in a vehicle.
Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a break and enter under construction on Scane Road.
Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle when officers arrived, striking a police cruiser.
Police say a Stihl chainsaw and around 500 litres of gasoline were stolen from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'granny' Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his 'granny,' the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new King.
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many Russian soldiers
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Former governor general Michaelle Jean on the future of the Commonwealth
Former governor general Michaelle Jean says King Charles III must show dedication to the public as the monarchy approaches a crossroads.
Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire: economists
Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.
Skip The Dishes lays off 350 Winnipeg workers
Around 350 people in Winnipeg are out of work after being laid off by Skip The Dishes Friday.
Kitchener
COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron now available in Ontario
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are now available for vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and older, with roll out to the rest of the population starting Sept. 26.
Guelph teen charged in deadly crash
A 17-year-old from Guelph has been charged with careless driving causing death after a weekend crash that killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist.
Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike
Two people have been transported to hospital after a serious collision involving an e-bike and a motor vehicle in Kitchener Sunday evening. Police say charges are anticipated.
London
Hate crime in Petrolia
OPP in Lambton County say officers are investigating a hate crime.
Attempt murder charge laid after fire outside London, Ont. church
A London man has been charged with attempted murder after a fire was set outside an Adelaide Street N church on Friday. According to police, the suspect was inside the church at one point and left the building on his own.
How to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine in the London region
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine. The provincial government announced the rollout of bivalent booster doses Monday morning
Barrie
Families of Barrie, Ont. crash victims say final goodbyes
Family and friends gathered at Adams Funeral Home in Barrie on Monday to pay their respects to one of the young adults killed in a car crash more than two weeks ago.
'Late for work' is no excuse for stunt driving: Barrie man charged
A Barrie man claiming to be late for work faces charges after an officer on patrol in Innisfil stopped him for speeding.
56 charges, 30 warnings issued during one-day CMV safety blitz: OPP
Provincial police in Dufferin County laid nearly 60 charges and issued over two dozen warnings during a one-day commercial motor vehicle safety blitz.
Northern Ontario
Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police
A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.
Numerous spike belts needed to arrest armed man in crisis in Elliot Lake
An Elliot Lake driver in crisis refused to stop for police on the morning of Sept. 10, after threatening to harm himself with a firearm in his possession.
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
Ottawa
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Bikes vs. cars debate ignites municipal campaign
McKenney's pledge to borrow and spend a quarter of a billion dollars over four years on cycling grabbed a lot of attention. For a snapshot of what the plan might look like, CTV's Graham Richardson jumped on his bike with a mini camera to look at the patchwork of protection in the east end.
-
Toronto
Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
'The Whale' nets Brendan Fraser standing ovation, acting award at Toronto International Film Festival
Half-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) following the premiere of ‘The Whale' Sunday evening.
Anna Kendrick posts video about Toronto elevator rescue
Anna Kendrick had a good excuse to be late for her TIFF appearance on Sunday night. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
Montreal
Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration
Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it's time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into 'us and them.'
Polls show Quebec Conservatives on the rise, everyone else static
While the Liberals, Quebec Solidaire, PQ and CAQ numbers remain much what they were a week ago, polls are showing one party on the rise: the Conservative Party of Quebec.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Atlantic
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Pat Stay homicide
Halifax police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of battle rapper Pat Stay earlier this month.
Winnipeg
NEW | Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
Man arrested in Brandon for picking up and tossing teen: police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly tossing a teenage boy.
Calgary
Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags
A Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of the compostable shopping bags it developed in the wake of the upcoming ban on single-use plastic items.
10 record highs set in Alberta Sunday as summer nears an end
The hottest new record high was recorded in Drumheller, which saw temperatures climb to 33.4 C on Sunday.
Edmonton
Man, 28, killed in Anthony Henday Drive single-vehicle crash
A 28-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene, Edmonton Police Service said.
Fire destroys east Edmonton commercial building
A large fire destroyed a commercial building in east Edmonton Monday morning. Close to 50 firefighters responded to the fire at 95 Avenue and 50 Street just after 9 a.m.
RCMP officer facing assault charge after Fort Saskatchewan arrest
A Mountie will be in a Fort Saskatchewan courtroom on Wednesday to face one charge of assault causing bodily harm.
Vancouver
BREAKING | B.C. expecting surplus in 2022-23, after previous $5.5B deficit projection
B.C.'s financial outlook has improved for the current fiscal year with the province now expected to see a surplus.
Meal-delivery worker stabbed in the chest and throat, Vancouver police say
Police are investigating a "violent and unprovoked" attack that left a meal-delivery worker with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood over the weekend.
'A pretty sweet place': A look at learning inside one of B.C.'s tiniest schools
Take a look inside one of the 11 schools across British Columbia that have fewer than a dozen students.