The cooler temperature didn’t stop a charitable group from raising awareness.

The Windsor Residence For Young Men held its first “A Cold Day’s Night Out” fundraising event, in the downtown core Friday night.

The event raises funds and awareness for young men, who are homeless.

“it’s just a lot of hard work, by a lot of really great, supportive people” says director David Freeman.

Organizers were hoping to raise $10,000.

WRYM supports young men between the ages of 16 to 23, as they leave homelessness behind to build new lives.

Freeman tells CTV Windsor fifty young men passed through their doors, last year.

“We're really proud to say that we have a 90 percent success rate in breaking the cycle of homelessness," said Freeman.

The group was founded in 2012, and according to WRYM, there are approximately 65,000 homeless youth across Canada.