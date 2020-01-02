Brass upset over Detroit firefighters' burning home photo
Detroit firefighters posed in front of a burning house in a photo that has been deleted on Facebook. (WXYZ.com / Facebook)
DETROIT -- Detroit's fire commissioner says a photo posted on social media showing 18 Detroit firefighters posing in front of a burning home was "inappropriate and unprofessional" and will result in disciplinary action.
The photo was posted Tuesday night on Facebook and has since been taken down.
Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief.
Fire Commissioner Eric Jones says there's "a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them."
Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says the photo was taken outside a vacant house that was too dangerous to enter.