Brant Street house fire causes $700,000 in damage

Damage is estimated at $700,000 after a house fire on Brant Street.

Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 600 block of Brant around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Update on the fire in the 600 Block of Brant. Damage 700000. No injuries. 2 people displaced. Cause is undetermined. *MC — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) March 19, 2022

An investigator also attended the scene.

There were no injuries, but two people were displaced. The cause is listed as undetermined.