Brand of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed based on age: WECHU

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting residents know which COVID-19 vaccine to expect at the Devonshire Mall vaccination site starting Saturday.

Due to the current availability of mRNA vaccines across the province, WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis and Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj issued a statement Friday letting residents know the type of vaccine received will be based on age.

The statement says those under the age of 30, will receive the Pfizer vaccine, based on approved age usage and preferential dosing recommendations.

Those 30 and older, for which there is no preferential dose, will receive the Moderna vaccine.

“We know that a dose of either mRNA vaccine will provide the recipient with a high level of protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Please do not hesitate to book your appointment for a first, second, or third dose and continue to check back at WEVAX.ca as new appointment times are added daily,” the statement says.

Residents looking to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can do so at WEVAX.ca