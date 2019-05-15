

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly ran over his wife and seven-year-old son early Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police say the man has been charged with two counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Investigators had previously said he would be charged with impaired driving.

The child was initially deemed to be critically hurt but police now say his condition had stabilized and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening. They say his mother is also in stable condition.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday morning on the driveway of a home in Brampton, Ont.

Const. Bancroft Wright said police were called to the scene at 8:37 a.m.

When officers arrived, Wright said they found a young boy and a 36-year-old woman on the ground. He said the boy's father, who is in his 40s, lives in a different unit in the same complex as his wife and son.

Wright alleged the man's pickup truck circled over to the mother's driveway.

"The driver's door was open, he backed up, striking them," Wright said to reporters outside the home. "As a result of the contact, they were struck and the vehicle ran over them."

The truck then crashed into the neighbour's adjoining unit, he said, causing significant structural damage to the building.

Wright said the major collision bureau is investigating.