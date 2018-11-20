

An 11-year-old St. Thomas boy, diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, had a three-minute shopping spree at the Windsor Toys R Us Canada store on Tuesday morning.

Colby Johnson and his entire family made a mad dash through the store to grab as many items as they possibly could.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a connective tissue disorder which causes chronic pain, loose joints, stretchy skin and abnormal scar formation.

The Johnson family grabbed remote control cars, lego, board games and anything else they could grab in three minutes.

"I was going for some board games, some nerf gun attachments, some bullets, remote control car,” said the 11-year-old Johnson. “Hard to keep track."

Ryan Johnson, Colby’s dad, said it was great to see his son so happy.

The event was done in conjunction with the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which helps brightens the lives of seriously ill Canadian children and their families.