A 6-year-old boy was airlifted to a London Hospital for medical treatment following a three vehicle collision in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent Police were called out to the crash at Dufferin Avenue near Forhan Street in Wallaceburg late Thursday afternoon.

Of the five people involved, two were transported to Chatham, another two received treatment in Sydenham District Hospital and the boy required further medical care.

One driver was not injured.

Police are looking for witnesses.