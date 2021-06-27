Advertisement
Bothwell shed fire causes about $100,000 in damage
Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 9:39AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 27, 2021 9:39AM EDT
Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to a shed fire at 30079 Peter Road in Bothwell, Ont. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of an early morning structure fire in Bothwell that completely destroyed a shed is still undetermined, Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services says.
Fire crews from Station 9 in Bothwell and Station 10 in Orford responded to the blaze at 30079 Peter Road at around 5:05 a.m. Sunday.
The building, a shed around 40x40 and two storeys was on fire.
There were no injuries and the cause remains undetermined.
The cost estimate of loss of the shed and its contents is $100,000.
