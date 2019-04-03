

CTV Windsor





A collision between two tractor trailers has resulted in both truckers charged.

OPP responded to the crash on Essex County Road 18 at Graham Side Road in Kingsville on Monday around 8 a.m.

A tractor trailer unit loaded with an excavator was stopped on the south shoulder of Essex County Road 18.

Police say the vehicle was partially on the driving portion of the roadway.

A second tractor trailer loaded with produce was travelling east on the same road. Police say it struck the parked tractor trailer, dislodging the excavator and causing significant damage to both vehicles.

There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the parked truck has been charged with - Over Width Load - Commercial Motor Vehicle and the second driver has been charged with - Failing to Turn to Left to Avoid Collision, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The roadway was closed for approximately 10 hours as the contents of the trucks were removed from the highway.