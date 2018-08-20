

CTV Windsor





The family of late Windsor businessman Mark Boscariol has issued a statement explaining the sudden closure of his three restaurants.

The statement said in the course of administering Mark’s Estate, it was determined that the company operating the three restaurants – Downtown Pizza Company, Snack BarBQ, and Good Neighbour – was insolvent.

“As is common in small businesses, the founder is the glue that keeps the business together through good times and tough times. Mark was that glue,” said the statement. “The timing of his sudden and tragic death could not have been worse for the three restaurants that have been pillars of their neighbourhoods.”

The family said the difficult decision is the most appropriate for the family at this time.

“Their hearts are with the staff and the community members who are affected,” said the statement.

They are also grateful for the support of Jim Renaud, partner in the business, for his “strength and love throughout this difficult time for all concerned.”

The restaurants all closed last week. Boscariol passed away suddenly on July 26 at age 51.