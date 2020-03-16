WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are urging drivers to avoid Huron Church Road due to a major traffic logjam.

According to police, the lead up to the Ambassador Bridge has trucks blocking all three lanes as a result of delays at the border crossing.

Truck traffic on Huron Church Road has stretched from College Avenue to the E.C. Row Expressway.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes where available.

Traffic is at a standstill on Huron Church Road as vehicles wait to cross the US border. I spoke to a truck driver who says he’s waited 2 hours @CTVWindsor #yqg pic.twitter.com/FVZ2chgKdY — Sijia Liu (@SijiaLiuCTV) March 16, 2020