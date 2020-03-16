Border delays lead to Huron Church traffic jam
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 10:26AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 11:40AM EDT
Huron Church Road between College Avenue and Tecumseh Road experienced significant traffic delays on Monday, March 16, 2020 due to delays at the Ambassador Bridge. (Sijia Liu/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are urging drivers to avoid Huron Church Road due to a major traffic logjam.
According to police, the lead up to the Ambassador Bridge has trucks blocking all three lanes as a result of delays at the border crossing.
Truck traffic on Huron Church Road has stretched from College Avenue to the E.C. Row Expressway.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes where available.
