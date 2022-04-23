Border City Living expands to print publication

Border City Living started out as a blog, but is now in print. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor) Border City Living started out as a blog, but is now in print. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver