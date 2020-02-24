WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have launched an investigation after they say bomb threats were made at two businesses in Ridgetown.

Officers were called to the Foodland grocery store and the Tim Hortons restaurant last Wednesday morning and combed the areas.

They say nothing suspicious was found.

In each case, a telephone call was made by an unknown person with an East Indian accent, police say.

Both threats remain under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.