Bomb threat causes evacuation at Holy Names high school: Windsor police

Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School is being evacuated due to an ongoing police investigation involving a bomb threat.

Officers were called to the school at 1400 Northwood Street at 11:09 a.m.

WPS wants to advise the public that Holy Names High School is currently being evacuated due to an ongoing police investigation involving a bomb threat. We ask the public to avoid the area. More information to follow. The school is asking parents not to attend the school.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board confirms they did receive a threat. Police were called and the school was evacuated.

WECDSB spokesperson Steven Fields says police will be conducting a thorough search of the building. Once officers give the board the “all clear”, a decision will be made to either return to the classroom or send students and staff home.

The public — including parents of students — are being asked to avoid the area.



MORE: https://t.co/qRYkVXBBXH pic.twitter.com/QGIIDLVcgv — Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) September 16, 2022

School officials are asking parents not to attend the school. The board says parents won’t be able to get near the building.

Police say parents and caregivers of students who attend Holy Names are asked to refrain from calling the Emergency 9-1-1 Centre for information on the active investigation.