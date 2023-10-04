Boil water advisory lifted for Wheatley area following treatment plant fire

Chatham-Kent Public Health has lifted a boil water advisory that has been in effect for weeks following a fire at the Wheatley water treatment plant.

CK Public Health lifted the advisory issued Sept. 13 on Wednesday after the organization said it received “satisfactory test results” from water samples taken on Monday and Tuesday.

The advisory was issued to all customers of the Wheatley and Tilbury Municipal Water Distribution including the following.

Mint Waterline Association

D&O Waterline Association

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Water Line Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley DS)

Based on sufficient water pressures, adequate chlorine levels, and water free of bacterial contamination, acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, has lifted the advisory.

The advisory was put in place as a fire originated within the water plant generator while it was undergoing regular maintenance and testing. The municipality said damage from the fire was significant enough to place the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant out of service.

“We thank everyone for their patience and resilience as we navigate this difficult situation,” Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission (PUC), said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to move ahead with repairs to the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant.”

Officials with the PUC said it continues to ensure residents have water available, and ask that water conservation efforts continue. Meaning avoiding water consumption activities such as lawn watering, car washing, filling of hot tubs and other non-essential uses of water.

As repairs continue at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant, updates will continue on the dedicated Let’s Talk page, located at www.chatham-kent.ca/waterstatus with information on progress.