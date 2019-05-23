

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for residents in a neighborhood near Via Italia in Windsor.

It's considered a precautionary advisory for residents on Pierre St. between Erie St. and Giles Blvd. East and includes residents on Richmond St. between house numbers 1160 and 1288.

Officials say the advisory was issued after a contractor struck a water line.

The advisory is in place until 1 p.m. Saturday.