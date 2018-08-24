

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents can experience the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation at the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association this weekend.

The Iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress is at Windsor International Airport as part of the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour.

FIFI is one of only two B-29s in the world that still flies.

The event is open to the public Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors to the ramp will be able to view the aircraft up close, tour the cockpit, and purchase rides.

Access to the museum and the ramp is $15 for adults age 18 and over, $10 for youth ages 11 to 17, and children age 10 and under are free. Family admission (parents with children under age 18) is $40.

You can purchase B-29 seats for Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Tickets range from $595 to $1695 (USD).

Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org.