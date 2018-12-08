Body pulled from Detroit River, death ruled non suspicious
File
, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 10:46AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 8, 2018 2:18PM EST
Essex OPP have identified the person who was pulled from the Detroit River on Friday.
He has been identified as a 70-year-old Windsor man, although his name has not been released.
According to OPP a body was reported near the Canadian Coast Guard base in Amherstburg Friday at around 4:30pm.
His death has been deemed non-suspicious.